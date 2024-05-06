TOM EATON | The ANC channels its inner Baldrick and has a cunning plan

From roping in Thabo Mbeki to asking diplomats to break the law, this too shall pass

It’s odd, seeing Thabo Mbeki campaign for the ANC a year after he said he wouldn’t, but I don’t think we should judge too harshly. I mean, principles are nice to have, but to be fair, they did offer him a microphone and an audience that can’t leave until the free T-shirts have been handed out, so, you know.....