Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The ANC channels its inner Baldrick and has a cunning plan

From roping in Thabo Mbeki to asking diplomats to break the law, this too shall pass

06 May 2024 - 21:26 By TOM EATON

It’s odd, seeing Thabo Mbeki campaign for the ANC a year after he said he wouldn’t, but I don’t think we should judge too harshly. I mean, principles are nice to have, but to be fair, they did offer him a microphone and an audience that can’t leave until the free T-shirts have been handed out, so, you know.....

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MASONWABE SOKOYI | And united we shall stand against the DA’s disrespect Opinion & Analysis
  2. Zimbabwe’s likely to abolish the death penalty: how it got here and what it ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Those responsible for Usindiso fire must be punished Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The ANC channels its inner Baldrick and has a cunning plan Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | It’s time for teachers to get the dignity and respect they deserve Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele