Opinion & Analysis

MASONWABE SOKOYI | And united we shall stand against the DA’s disrespect

The national flag signifies the beginning of a new era of democracy in SA, so burning it is an act of treason, writes Masonwabe Sokoyi

07 May 2024 - 21:37 By MASONWABE SOKOYI

The lyrics of the Red Flag anthem show a strong devotion to the national flag...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MASONWABE SOKOYI | And united we shall stand against the DA’s disrespect Opinion & Analysis
  2. Zimbabwe’s likely to abolish the death penalty: how it got here and what it ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Those responsible for Usindiso fire must be punished Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The ANC channels its inner Baldrick and has a cunning plan Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | It’s time for teachers to get the dignity and respect they deserve Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele