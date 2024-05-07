MASONWABE SOKOYI | And united we shall stand against the DA’s disrespect
The national flag signifies the beginning of a new era of democracy in SA, so burning it is an act of treason, writes Masonwabe Sokoyi
07 May 2024 - 21:37
The lyrics of the Red Flag anthem show a strong devotion to the national flag...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.