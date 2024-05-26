EDITORIAL | Nothing is more important than securing the credibility of the election
Political parties and the IEC must do everything possible to ensure the outcome is believable
26 May 2024 - 21:26
Nothing is as important in South Africa’s politics right now as securing election materials and ensuring that the polls, in just more than 48 hours, take place in an atmosphere of peace and the outcome is accepted by role players...
