'DA has abandoned the principle of diversity': Joburg councillor quits party

A DA councillor in Johannesburg has become the first person to quit the party after its elective conference at the weekend, saying it is no longer interested in becoming a party of diversity and a serious contender to the ANC.



Lincoln Machaba, who was also the DA youth leader in Johannesburg, tendered his resignation from the city and party in the early hours of Tuesday morning...