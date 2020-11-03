Yakhe Kwinana saw 'nothing wrong' with overseas trip sponsored by US firm bidding for tender

Former SAA board member and former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana has told the state capture inquiry there was nothing wrong with her and executives being wined and dined by a US company bidding for a tender at the national carrier.



The US company, ARR Aviation, took an SAA delegation on a trip to Chicago while a tender evaluation process for a R1.3bn component contract they were bidding for was under way...