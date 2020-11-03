Yakhe Kwinana saw 'nothing wrong' with overseas trip sponsored by US firm bidding for tender
03 November 2020 - 15:14
Former SAA board member and former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana has told the state capture inquiry there was nothing wrong with her and executives being wined and dined by a US company bidding for a tender at the national carrier.
The US company, ARR Aviation, took an SAA delegation on a trip to Chicago while a tender evaluation process for a R1.3bn component contract they were bidding for was under way...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.