News

Unions fume over R836,000 bonus paid to SAA Technical boss

03 November 2020 - 16:30 By Sabelo Skiti

Labour unions at the embattled state-owned airline maintenance and repair business are up in arms over a near R1m bonus paid to a departing divisional chief executive officer. 

TimesLIVE has learnt that Adam Voss, the departed CEO of SAA Technical (SAAT), was paid the bonus on the eve of his departure from the company...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Unions fume over R836,000 bonus paid to SAA Technical boss News
  2. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  3. Judge Nana Makhubele heads to court to prevent her suspension News
  4. Bunny chow ad left consumer feeling queasy, but watchdog says it's in good taste News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X