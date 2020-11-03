Unions fume over R836,000 bonus paid to SAA Technical boss
03 November 2020 - 16:30
Labour unions at the embattled state-owned airline maintenance and repair business are up in arms over a near R1m bonus paid to a departing divisional chief executive officer.
TimesLIVE has learnt that Adam Voss, the departed CEO of SAA Technical (SAAT), was paid the bonus on the eve of his departure from the company...
