Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is president ... at least in her hometown

White stones on a mountainside in Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal, project the dreams of a presidency that never came to be

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may not have won the ANC presidency but in her hometown of Bulwer, her presidency is cast in stone.



In Nkumba village just outside Bulwer (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2017-12-22-dlamini-zuma-and-the-nkandla-that-never-was/), KwaZulu-Natal, the hillside still bears the hopes of her supporters ahead of the ANC's elective conference in December 2017. Bright white stones read: “NDZ Madam President”...