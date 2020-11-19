Judge Zondo dismisses recusal application by Jacob Zuma
19 November 2020 - 11:18
State capture commission chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has dismissed the application for his recusal by former president Jacob Zuma.
Zuma's legal team has indicated it will review the judgment...
