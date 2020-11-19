SABC board member accuses Van Damme of 'pulling down black women'
19 November 2020 - 07:21
Deputy chairperson of the SABC board Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi has launched a scathing attack against DA MP Phumzile Van Damme accusing her of “pulling down black women”.
In a heated parliamentary meeting on Wednesday night, Mohlala-Mulaudzi said it worried her that Van Damme in her submission attacked black women — communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, her deputy Pinky Kekana and her (Mohlala-Mulaudzi)...
