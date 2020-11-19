Politics

SABC board member accuses Van Damme of 'pulling down black women'

19 November 2020 - 07:21 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA

Deputy chairperson of the SABC board Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi has launched a scathing attack against DA MP Phumzile Van Damme accusing her of “pulling down black women”.

In a heated parliamentary meeting on Wednesday night, Mohlala-Mulaudzi said it worried her that Van Damme in her submission attacked black women — communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, her deputy Pinky Kekana and her (Mohlala-Mulaudzi)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SABC board member accuses Van Damme of 'pulling down black women' Politics
  2. SABC retrenchments: Deputy minister Pinky Kekana accuses SABC bosses of not ... Politics
  3. Controversial former editor hired as minister's spin doctor Politics
  4. Irked defence minister turns tables on 'Jetgate' MPs who also got 'free rides' Politics
  5. Friend or faux? We were pals no matter what Zondo says, insists Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X