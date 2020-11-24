Politics

Former Denel boss admits mistake in giving contract to Gupta-linked firm

24 November 2020 - 18:43

The former CEO of Denel Land Systems (DSL) on Tuesday admitted that, in hindsight, breaching policy to award contracts to a company linked to the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane was a “mistake”.

Stephan Burger was testifying at the state capture inquiry regarding irregularities in contracts awarded to VR Laser. Instead of going out on open tender, DSL awarded a 10-year contract to Gupta-owned VR Laser...

