Former Denel boss admits mistake in giving contract to Gupta-linked firm
24 November 2020 - 18:43
The former CEO of Denel Land Systems (DSL) on Tuesday admitted that, in hindsight, breaching policy to award contracts to a company linked to the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane was a “mistake”.
Stephan Burger was testifying at the state capture inquiry regarding irregularities in contracts awarded to VR Laser. Instead of going out on open tender, DSL awarded a 10-year contract to Gupta-owned VR Laser...
