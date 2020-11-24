'You never kept quiet': MPs pay tribute to late auditor-general Kimi Makwetu

Makwetu died 19 days before handing over the reins to his deputy and successor, Tsakani Maluleke

A world-class citizen, an ambassador for accountability and a true patriot — this is how the late auditor-general Kimi Makwetu was described on Tuesday.



In a hybrid session in the National Assembly, MPs from different political parties paid tribute to Makwetu, who died this month after a battle with lung cancer...