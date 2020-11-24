Malema’s threats against police: dangerous provocation or just political metaphor?
Experts differ on how serious his inflammatory words were, and on whether they will lead to acts of violence
24 November 2020 - 15:21
“We will go to their homes and fight them in their own houses with their own families.”
These words, like ricocheting rubber bullets fired at protesters, have bounced back to EFF leader Julius Malema in the form of a criminal complaint about intimidation...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.