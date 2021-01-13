'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - Jacob Zuma
13 January 2021 - 13:35
Former president Jacob Zuma has turned to the courts again, this time to question a ruling that he should pay the legal fees of a challenge against the state capture inquiry.
The matter revolves around the decision that allowed chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to nominate a judge to chair the inquiry, instead of Zuma being able to choose the judge himself...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.