Former Eskom boss determined to deal with ‘the Koko hunt’, goes for Suzanne Daniels
05 May 2021 - 11:08
If “ke le batla (I want to deal with you) one by one” was a person, it would be former Eskom boss Matshela Koko.
In his mission to tackle “those who are part of the Koko hunt”, on Tuesday he placed former Eskom legal and compliance and company secretary Suzanne Daniels (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2021-03-24-zondo-not-convinced-by-whistle-blowers-testimony-on-eskoms-optimum-coal-penalties/) at the crime scene...
