Politics

ANC on the back foot as it scurries to formulate step-aside appeal process

Party treasurer is rushing to complete the appeal guidelines ahead of this weekend’s NEC meeting

03 May 2021 - 19:48

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is working against the clock to formulate the appeal processes over the party’s step-aside resolution.

As expected, several criminally charged ANC members, including secretary-general Ace Magashule, who were affected by the party’s resolution would not vacate their positions voluntarily and will seek to head down the appeal route...

