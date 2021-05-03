ANC on the back foot as it scurries to formulate step-aside appeal process

Party treasurer is rushing to complete the appeal guidelines ahead of this weekend’s NEC meeting

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is working against the clock to formulate the appeal processes over the party’s step-aside resolution.



As expected, several criminally charged ANC members, including secretary-general Ace Magashule, who were affected by the party’s resolution would not vacate their positions voluntarily and will seek to head down the appeal route...