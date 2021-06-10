Ramaphosa unveils plan to rescue SA from load-shedding mess

Firms will be allowed to generate 100MW of their own electricity, and sell their excess power to the national grid

As Eskom moved the country into stage three load-shedding on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa bowed to pressure from big business by announcing that private companies will now be allowed to generate their own electricity of up to 100MW.



Ramaphosa made the announcement at press conference on Thursday, during which he said schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act would be amended to allow energy regulator Nersa to increase the private electricity generation threshold from 1MW to 100MW...