WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos

Authorities investigate how local ANC leaders plotted attacking malls

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
15 July 2021 - 12:21

Authorities are investigating evidence linking ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal to the violent protests that resulted in the deaths of more than 70 people and damage to property and infrastructure running into billions of rand.

The State Security Agency and the police are investigating several social media groups — including a WhatsApp group called Shutdown eThekwini, where ANC branch members from Durban allegedly discussed how to block highways and attack shopping malls to force the state to bow to their demands and release former president Jacob Zuma...

