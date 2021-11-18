Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | PA leader Gayton McKenzie explains his rejection of the DA and embrace of the ANC
18 November 2021 - 11:49
In this first Afrikaans interview on Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Gayton McKenzie dodges bullets from Eusebius McKaiser who engaged him on his decision to form coalitions with the ANC in municipalities.
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader McKenzie criticises both the DA and the ANC, but attempts to offer justification for why he believes the ANC is preferable to work with despite its shoddy governance record...
