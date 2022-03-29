×

Politics

Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six this week

The ANC requires those convicted of serious crimes to step down, but ‘hasn’t determined whether perjury is serious’

29 March 2022 - 15:33

Bathabile Dlamini could be asked to resign as ANC Women’s League president when she meets the party’s leadership this week...

