Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury — 5 things you should know

ANC Women's League president and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini will know next month what punishment she faces in her perjury case relating to the 2017 Sassa grant payments scandal.

The former minister was found guilty by Johannesburg magistrate Betty Khumalo, who said there was sufficient proof that Dlamini gave false evidence when she testified before an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court.

Here are five things you should know about the case:

WHAT DID SHE DO?

Dlamini was accused of failing to ensure that Sassa was equipped to administer social grants after a contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which was responsible for disbursing grants, was due to expire.

Millions of beneficiaries were left uncertain about whether they would receive their monthly grants.

FALSE EVIDENCE

She testified in a Sassa inquiry in 2018 which sought to investigate who should be held liable for the grants payment saga. Khumalo said on Wednesday the former minister gave false information under oath.

Khumalo said Dlamini gave false evidence regarding her knowledge and involvement in Sassa operations.

Dlamini pleaded not guilty and said if she gave false evidence at the inquiry she did so unknowingly.

A FINE OR JAIL TIME?

Sunday Times Daily reported that her lawyer Tshepiso Mphahlane asked the court for leniency.

Mphahlane said Dlamini earns R70,000 from the women's league and R40,000 in pension which she receives as a former MP. He said Dlamini's income from the women's league was not permanent, as she might not be re-elected at the end of her term.

Prosecutor Matthew Rampyapedi argued Dlamini, as a senior government official, should be exemplary and asked for a sentence that will send a strong message about lying under oath.

He added direct imprisonment was “not far-fetched”.

PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS ASSOCIATED WITH DISHONESTY

Prosecutor Jacob Serepo said Dlamini was a repeat offender, as she had previously been convicted of fraud. Dlamini and 13 ANC MPs were in 2006 found to have abused parliamentary travel vouchers.

REACTIONS

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and NEC member Tony Yengeni were among Dlamini's supporters present during the proceedings. Yengeni said they were disappointed at the outcome but would await the sentencing.

Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sympathetic to the former minister, saying he understood her “pain”.