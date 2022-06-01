Jeff Radebe to probe disputed ANC Ekurhuleni conference

Mzwandile Masina and TK Nciza accused of sidelining branches that did not support them

The ANC has appointed its head of policy Jeff Radebe to investigate allegations that Mzwandile Masina and TK Nciza committed irregularities to sideline branches that did not support them at the Ekurhuleni regional conference at the weekend...