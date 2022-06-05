Fight against patriarchy is far from over in ANC, says Eunice Mgcina
With only one woman voted into top leadership at Johannesburg regional conference, she voiced disappointment
05 June 2022 - 19:49
The ANC’s 15th regional conference in Johannesburg has elected its top five, only one of whom is a woman. This despite a strong push to have women occupy top leadership positions in the party. ..
