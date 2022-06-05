Dada Morero elected ANC Joburg chair in heated contest

ANC’s Johannesburg outgoing regional secretary Dada Morero has emerged victorious for the powerful position of chairperson after a heated contest.

He won by 153 votes beating Eunice Mgcina, who challenged him at the eleventh hour, by just 10 votes after receiving 143 votes.

Mgcina accepted a nomination to the position in the early hours of the morning, after a strong push to have a woman lead the region.

Simon Motha beat challenger Phosane Mnqibisa for the deputy chairperson position. Motha received 153 votes while his counterpart received 143.

The 15th regional conference, held at the Idle Winds Lodge and Conference Centre in Centurion, was postponed twice. First, after a car crash involving regional treasurer Mpho Moerane, and then to also allow branches facing disputes to rerun their branch biennial general meetings. Moerane died a week later.

Moerane and Morero were expected to go head-to-head at the conference on different leadership slates. The former friends allegedly had a fallout six months ago over the mayorship of Johannesburg after the local government elections.

Earlier, support for Morero appeared to be consolidated as a large group of delegates publicly declared their support and sang: “Retlile mona go tlo go beya shoti warona [we are here to install our short man]”.

A smaller grouping chanted: “Uzophatha uEunice [Eunice will take over]”.

The outcome of the Joburg conference will likely influence who becomes Gauteng ANC provincial chair as David Makhura is not standing for re-election.

Mgcina’s loss was a major blow for the late Moerane's camp as Justice Ngalonkulu, who contested the position of regional secretary, also lost to Sasabona Manganye.

In the same camp, Loyiso Masuku, the wife of former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, was elected deputy secretary with 164 votes to Nomoya Mnisi's 132.

For the position of deputy chairperson Simon Motha won by 143 votes.

The conference was peaceful and without disruptions, unlike the Ekurhuleni regional conference held last week where violence broke out.

Makhura lauded the discipline shown by the more than 300 delegates from 120 branches.

“The environment here looks like ANC conference; it looks like the Johannesburg we know. Even when you have differences in leadership, you are not enemies. We can’t kill each other because we have disagreements, we are not enemies,” he said.

TimesLIVE

