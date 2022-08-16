×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANALYSIS | Supra Man: ANC strongman Mahumapelo wins the day in North West

Ace Magashule is likely to deploy the same tactics in Free State to save his political career from the doldrums

16 August 2022 - 20:10 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

The strongman syndrome reared its ugly head again at the ANC North West provincial elective conference this week...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Supra Man: ANC strongman Mahumapelo wins the day in North West Politics
  2. MPs refuse public protector’s request to summons Ramaphosa Politics
  3. It’s like I’m from prison, says Patricia Kopane as she leaves the DA Politics
  4. Cloning of delegate tags rocks chaotic ANC North West conference Politics
  5. Cyril should’ve trusted ANC members to carry Phala Phala load with him: Supra Politics

Latest Videos

Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...
Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade