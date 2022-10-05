Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The ANC delivers a worse life for all

05 October 2022 - 09:45
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

The ANC doesn’t want you to only be angry about power cuts, so it is also restricting water use. That way you can be thirsty, dirty, unhygienic and bitching about it all while sitting in the dark. Even the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals are affected by the water restrictions. That is simply criminal. ..

