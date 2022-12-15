ATM's Vuyo Zungula: Cyril Ramaphosa undermined parliament
The ATM leader said in an affidavit to the ConCourt the independent panel report on Phala Phala cannot be reviewed by a court
15 December 2022 - 12:14 By Franny Rabkin
In approaching the Constitutional Court over Phala Phala, President Cyril Ramaphosa had undermined the work of parliament, said ATM leader Vuyo Zungula in an affidavit to the apex court this week...
