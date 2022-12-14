Sport

Blast from the past: Joostlaaik! Trio of tries from Bok scrumhalf sink woeful Wales

Today in SA sports history: December 15

14 December 2022 - 20:43
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1990 — Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga loses his second world title bid, being outpointed by IBF super-middleweight champion Lindell Holmes of the US in Rome. He would become world champion in his fourth shot in 1996...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: All Rhodes lead to victory for Proteas Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Kriek cruises to consecutive Australian Open titles Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Gavin Lane goal adds stability to Pirates’ scoreline Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Nice weather for ducks as the Proteas are thumped in Sydney Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kirsten and Klusener cash in against India Sport
  6. Blast from the past: England end Springboks’ winning-streak at Twickenham Sport

Most read

  1. COMMENT | Safa’s ‘funny valley’ has a mountain to climb to scale heights like ... Sport
  2. Magnificent Morocco made history with age-old team ethos and hearts of lions Sport
  3. Khanyisa Mayo on dad Patrick’s influence, aiming for PSL top scorer Sport
  4. Blast from the past: White Buffalo wins world title, then gets bust for steroids Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | The least Boxing SA can do is learn to count properly Sport

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...