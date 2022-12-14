Blast from the past: Joostlaaik! Trio of tries from Bok scrumhalf sink woeful Wales
Today in SA sports history: December 15
14 December 2022 - 20:43
1990 — Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga loses his second world title bid, being outpointed by IBF super-middleweight champion Lindell Holmes of the US in Rome. He would become world champion in his fourth shot in 1996...
