Steenhuisen welcomes fair contest for top job, denies Mpho Phalatse sabotage
The DA leader says instead, Phalatse remaining as mayor of Joburg would serve him better
06 February 2023 - 20:30
DA leader John Steenhuisen has poured cold water on allegations that the party, under his stewardship, let its former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse be voted out to sabotage her chances in the contest for a new party leader at a congress billed for April...
