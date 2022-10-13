Politics

DA proposes laws to govern coalitions

13 October 2022 - 17:52
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

With the likelihood of the ANC falling below 50% in the 2024 general elections and the possibility that smaller parties will have to coalesce to govern the country, the DA has called on parliament to develop laws to regulate coalition governments to ensure their stability...

