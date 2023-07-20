EDITORIAL | The CBD explosion should not be used for cheap political point-scoring
All efforts should be directed at identifying the cause of the explosion
20 July 2023 - 21:17
Political short-sightedness briefly reared its ugly head in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon when two separate press conferences were held to brief the public about the latest on the CBD explosion that claimed one life and left 48 people injured...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.