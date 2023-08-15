Joburg speaker Makhubele seeking legal opinion over corruption-accused MMC
Allegations that MMC Nomoya Mnisi attempted to solicit just under R1m from the city’s coffers were brought to the speaker’s attention by ActionSA
15 August 2023 - 18:27
Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has confirmed her office received the allegations that economic development MMC Nomoya Mnisi attempted to solicit just under R1m from the city’s coffers to cater for delegates at the recent ANC Joburg regional conference...
