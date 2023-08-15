Wary of buying a used car? Screan gives a peace-of-mind mechanical check

A used car can offer big savings over a brand new vehicle, but the buying process can be littered with speedhumps. The main fear, especially if you’re buying from a private seller and the vehicle is out of warranty, is that you may end up buying a car that looks shiny and reliable on the outside, only to later find out it’s a lemon that gives you endless hassles.
A new digital platform called Screan aims to help you make an informed purchase by connecting prospective used-car buyers and dealerships with second-hand car inspection experts in South Africa.
It is aimed at buyers who don’t have the knowledge or expertise to properly inspect a used vehicle, are unable to physically view a car located in a different city or aren’t comfortable meeting an unknown seller in an unfamiliar location.
CEO Mike Schlebach founded Screan in 2022 after becoming the victim of a scam when attempting to buy a new family car. He believes it is an important peace-of-mind service where sales of used vehicles outnumber those of new vehicles more than two to one.
The service is offered to private car buyers and dealers. On the Screan.co.za website, prospective car buyers can hire the services of second-hand car inspection pros, known as Screaners, who are situated in all of South Africa’s major cities and will inspect second-hand cars, vintage cars, caravans, trailers and leisure boats.
Screaners employ a 60-point used-car inspection checklist which includes checking the registration certificate against the licence disk and VIN number, confirming whether the vehicle has a service record and whether it has been in any accidents or had any major repairs.
Vehicles are inspected for mechanical condition, electrics and rust cover-ups or mismatched paint. Screan provides a comprehensive buyer’s report with hi-res 360° walkaround imagery, and images of any visible issues discovered during the inspection.
The service is priced at R895 for a car, R995 for a classic car, and R795 for a caravan, boat or trailer. A dealership used-car report, with a more comprehensive 120-point checklist, costs R995.
Screan differs from other car-check services, like Dekra, where the vehicle is taken to a workshop. It is a mobile service where Screaners go out to inspect the vehicle wherever it's situated.
The inspectors are not full-time employees of Screan, which aims to be the Uber of the automotive gig economy. It offers an opportunity for qualified car mechanics to make extra money by offering their services, says Schlebach.
Wary of buying a used car? Screan gives a peace-of-mind mechanical check
A new digital platform called Screan aims to help you make an informed purchase by connecting prospective used-car buyers and dealerships with second-hand car inspection experts in South Africa.
Image: Getty Images
A used car can offer big savings over a brand new vehicle, but the buying process can be littered with speedhumps. The main fear, especially if you’re buying from a private seller and the vehicle is out of warranty, is that you may end up buying a car that looks shiny and reliable on the outside, only to later find out it’s a lemon that gives you endless hassles.
A new digital platform called Screan aims to help you make an informed purchase by connecting prospective used-car buyers and dealerships with second-hand car inspection experts in South Africa.
It is aimed at buyers who don’t have the knowledge or expertise to properly inspect a used vehicle, are unable to physically view a car located in a different city or aren’t comfortable meeting an unknown seller in an unfamiliar location.
CEO Mike Schlebach founded Screan in 2022 after becoming the victim of a scam when attempting to buy a new family car. He believes it is an important peace-of-mind service where sales of used vehicles outnumber those of new vehicles more than two to one.
The service is offered to private car buyers and dealers. On the Screan.co.za website, prospective car buyers can hire the services of second-hand car inspection pros, known as Screaners, who are situated in all of South Africa’s major cities and will inspect second-hand cars, vintage cars, caravans, trailers and leisure boats.
Screaners employ a 60-point used-car inspection checklist which includes checking the registration certificate against the licence disk and VIN number, confirming whether the vehicle has a service record and whether it has been in any accidents or had any major repairs.
Vehicles are inspected for mechanical condition, electrics and rust cover-ups or mismatched paint. Screan provides a comprehensive buyer’s report with hi-res 360° walkaround imagery, and images of any visible issues discovered during the inspection.
The service is priced at R895 for a car, R995 for a classic car, and R795 for a caravan, boat or trailer. A dealership used-car report, with a more comprehensive 120-point checklist, costs R995.
Screan differs from other car-check services, like Dekra, where the vehicle is taken to a workshop. It is a mobile service where Screaners go out to inspect the vehicle wherever it's situated.
The inspectors are not full-time employees of Screan, which aims to be the Uber of the automotive gig economy. It offers an opportunity for qualified car mechanics to make extra money by offering their services, says Schlebach.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
The five golden rules when buying a used car
Sales of used cars grew 8% in July as average prices drop
Get ready for the AI car salesperson of the future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos