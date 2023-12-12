Politics

eThekwini council rejects report recommending suspension of city deputy manager

The CIIU had investigated allegations of misused eThekwini taxpayers’ funds of more than R5m to pay for an ANCWL elective conference

12 December 2023 - 21:33 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

The eThekwini municipality has rejected an integrity commission recommendation to suspend deputy city manager Sipho Cele over alleged collusion with the ANC to bill the city for a Women’s Month launch that turned out to be an ANC Women’s League conference...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Blow for visitors as Durban closes six beaches due to poor water quality South Africa
  2. POLL | Do you support ActionSA’s bid to rename eThekwini after Buthelezi? Politics
  3. ActionSA’s bid to rename eThekwini after late IFP leader gets the nod from ... Politics
  4. LISTEN | 'Private sector will flourish to give South Africans upward mobility': ... Politics

Most read

  1. EFF claims to stand for the poor but expelled me for my poverty, says axed MP ... Politics
  2. Bill to establish SOE holding company ready for parliament Politics
  3. South Africa’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic: ... Politics
  4. eThekwini council rejects report recommending suspension of city deputy manager Politics
  5. ActionSA’s bid to rename eThekwini after late IFP leader gets the nod from ... Politics

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism