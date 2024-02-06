Politics

Malema vows to fill Moses Mabhida in make-or-break bid for KZN

That is where we are going to cement the presence of the EFF in KZN, says the party’s commander-in-chief

06 February 2024 - 21:38 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

Julius Malema has a point to prove. Whether he succeeds will be seen on Saturday as the party he leads plans to fill Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Western Cape is not promised land but we are far ahead, says Steenhuisen Politics
  2. Malema vows to fill Moses Mabhida in make-or-break bid for KZN Politics
  3. Jacob Zuma campaigns on ticket using race, land, same-sex laws as flashpoints Politics
  4. Salary changes for mayors, speakers and other top officials — here’s what they ... Politics
  5. Repent! Gayton McKenzie tells government after showing support for Palestine Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma never banned us from parliament: EFF's Julius Malema on Sona 2024 ban ...
AFCON: Concerned about Osimhen, Nigeria plot against South Africa