Politics

ANC has many 'potholes' to fix, says Sexwale

The former Gauteng premier says he is aware of the blunders the party has made, both in government and within its organisational ranks

07 May 2024 - 21:39
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

The ANC's Tokyo Sexwale has used a pothole analogy to describe the state of the governing party, saying it was facing political “potholes” in government and in its renewal path...

