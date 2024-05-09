South Africa

Woman arrested for 'decapitating' her wheelchair-bound son to apply for bail

09 May 2024 - 09:30
A 48-year-old mother from Leshikishiki village in Limpopo was arrested for the murder of her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son, who was allegedly decapitated on Friday. File photo.
A 48-year-old woman from Leshikishiki village in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son on Friday, will apply for bail next week.

Stephina Sefekwane Chuene appeared in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Monday and Tuesday for allegedly murdering her son.

The woman allegedly decapitated her son. The motive for the attack is not yet known.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police received a call about the murder on Friday and discovered the decapitated body of the 18-year-old in his wheelchair with his head lying on the ground.

“There were no people found on the scene. Police investigated and the deceased's mother was located. After thorough investigations she was positively linked to the murder of her son and arrested,” Mashaba said.

He said police seized a knife at the scene, allegedly used by the mother to cut off the victim’s head.

She was remanded until May 16 for a formal bail application.

