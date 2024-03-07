Lesufi again slashes by millions budget for vulnerable people
Gauteng Crisis Care Committee calls for clarity and accountability
07 March 2024 - 21:48
After announcing huge budget cuts for Gauteng’s social services last year and then doing a quick about-turn to restore the funding to the NGOs that serve vulnerable citizens, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has again announced his plan to slash R233m from the budget for the Gauteng department of social development (GDSD). ..
