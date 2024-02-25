This budget is balanced and prudent
Treasury deputy director-general says this year’s plan is designed to achieve economic development through stable public finances
25 February 2024 - 00:00
A few years ago, the government came to a fork in the fiscal road. One path was reckless, the other signposted fiscal prudence supportive of inclusive growth and development. We chose the latter. In the 2020 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) we set out a tough but necessary multiyear journey to restore the health of our public finances. Fiscal consolidation was announced with a combination of higher revenues and restraint on spending, while shifting the composition of public spending from consumption to capital investment...
