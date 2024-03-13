Mbeki tears into Zuma, warns voters against MK Party ‘led by people who tried to destroy Sars’
Either the Zondo commission is entirely wrong or we are dealing with a person who is entirely wrong, former president Thabo Mbeki tells Unisa event
13 March 2024 - 21:59
The MK Party, a breakaway political formation of the ANC, is led by the same people who tried to destroy the South African Revenue Service (Sars). This is according to former president Thabo Mbeki, who on Thursday sent a warning to South Africans ahead of the May 29 elections that they need to be careful and know who they will be voting for...
