Load-shedding, IT glitches, car accidents cited by tardy MPs who failed to declare financial interests
Committee recommended parliamentarians be fined and reprimanded in front of their colleagues for failing to disclose their financial interests on time
26 March 2024 - 16:46
Deputy ministers, parliamentary committee chairpersons and a president of the ANC Youth League were among MPs who were publicly reprimanded by acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli on Tuesday for failing to disclose their financial interests for 2023 within the deadline...
