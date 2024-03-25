TOM EATON | The US plans to take a leaf out of the ANC's cadre deployment book
Project 2025's policies seem to be heavily focused on strengthening Christian Nationalism in the US
25 March 2024 - 21:55
“Project 2025” sounds like nonsense, the sort of thing you find sloshing around in the more paranoid corners of the Lefty internet, but I regret to tell you that it’s all astonishingly true: there is a fairly solid chance that the United States is about to introduce a form of cadre deployment that will make the ANC look like a team of Swedish forensic auditors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.