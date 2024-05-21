Bishop Tsekedi, who supported Zuma and Mogoeng for presidential candidates, now tops MK Party's parliamentary list
Tsekedi’s party previously dominated headlines when it named Mogoeng Mogoeng as its preferred presidential candidate in 2022
21 May 2024 - 16:43
Bishop-turned-politician Sophonia Tsekedi, who now tops the MK Party parliament candidate list after former president Jacob Zuma was barred from running, wanted former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to be the country’s president. ..
