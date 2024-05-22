Politics

Solly Msimanga says MK Party is not a threat to the DA

Msimanga says the MK Party's target of receiving a two-thirds majority is a 'pipe dream'

22 May 2024 - 18:08
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says his party is not worried about the MK Party's performance in next week's elections...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Gauteng residents stand behind Nasi iSpani, 'amaPanyaza', says study Politics
  2. EFF was trying to create a no-go area: ANC’s John Mpe on violent Juju Valley ... Politics
  3. Bishop Tsekedi, who supported Zuma and Mogoeng for presidential candidates, now ... Politics
  4. Proven track record will speak for itself in KZN, says IFP Politics
  5. Zuma judgment ‘will not affect the ballot papers’, say IEC and MK Party Politics

Latest Videos

‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...
Guns drawn as ANC and the EFF clash in Limpopo a week before elections