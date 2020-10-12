Science

An excellent shot: odds are in favour of Covid vaccines, says boffin

Top HIV vaccine scientist is confident we’ll nail it since coronavirus is an acute infection, and relatively stable

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
12 October 2020 - 20:09

Efforts to find an effective vaccine against coronavirus are likely to succeed, says Prof Lynn Morris (https://www.hptn.org/Lynn-Morris), interim director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (https://www.nicd.ac.za/diseases-a-z-index/covid-19/) and an HIV vaccine specialist.

“Covid-19 is an acute infection and the body is able to clear the virus, unlike HIV, which is chronic and not curable,” she said on Monday...

