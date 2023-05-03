Low-fat diet comes out tops for long life
‘I tell people, enjoy food more and stop relying on supplements’: Maye Musk
03 May 2023 - 20:54
When it comes to longevity, low-fat diets have won the latest round of the ongoing battle about the health benefits of low-fat and low-carbohydrate diets...
Low-fat diet comes out tops for long life
‘I tell people, enjoy food more and stop relying on supplements’: Maye Musk
When it comes to longevity, low-fat diets have won the latest round of the ongoing battle about the health benefits of low-fat and low-carbohydrate diets...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos