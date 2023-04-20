Food

Four ways to help children maintain a healthy weight

Dietician Omy Naidoo offers ideas to help cement a wholesome food foundation

20 April 2023 - 05:46 By Staff Writer
Ensuring a child is eating a well-balanced diet from a young age cements their foundation for maintaining a healthy weight.
Ensuring a child is eating a well-balanced diet from a young age cements their foundation for maintaining a healthy weight.
Image: 123RF/sofiiashunkina

The prevalence of childhood obesity has increased at an alarming rate about the globe and South Africa is no exception. A poor diet is proven to contribute to the development of obesity and a variety of health issues, says South African dietician Omy Naidoo, founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians, who advises that ensuring a child is eating a well-balanced diet from a young age cements the foundation for maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding related diseases.

Today, the majority of children overload on sodium, fats and sugar, which has led to a dramatic rise in childhood obesity in South Africa — about 13% of children under five years are found to be overweight, according to a recent University of Cape Town report. 

Naidoo shares some tips to cement good eating habits in children:

Protein

Eating poultry, eggs and fish will assist the body in staying satisfied, will reduce cravings and balance blood sugar levels. Lean proteins have a milder effect on blood sugar and insulin, which may aid in suppressing appetite. Plant-based proteins such as legumes, beans and lentils offer similar benefits, and because they are high in fibre, they also help manage excessive weight gain.

Fruits and vegetables

Fresh fruits and vegetables contain more effective vitamins and minerals that can help you manage your weight better. For instance, leafy vegetables such as spinach contain protein and are also high in vitamins, minerals and fibre. Therefore, instead of preparing salty meals such as chips or crackers for your child, keep cut-up seasonal fruits and vegetables available for snacks and to fill lunch boxes.

Fat-free or low-fat dairy products

Serve milk and milk products with reduced fat content. If your child is lactose intolerant, start serving lactose-free milk, cheese or yoghurt. Moreover, encourage your child to try non-dairy liquids that are enriched with calcium or vitamin D.

Wholegrain

Wholegrain foods provide numerous health benefits since they are high in proteins and fibre, which can help your body eliminate unwanted fat and other waste products. Replace high carbohydrate food sources with wholegrain foods. A good option is to include wholewheat, brown rice, nuts and oats in your child's diet.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Joy Jozi is Rosebank’s new playground and restaurant that children — and adults — will love

This new restaurant might be marketed as a place kids can take their adults but we’re pretty sure parents are going to love it just as much
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Kid-approved: five easy and yummy recipes for lunchboxes

School’s back – we asked kids what they like to eat gave their ideas a wholesome twist
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Whipping up scrumptious Thai dishes at a cooking class for kids

Gillian Lawrie road-tests a cooking class with her son Liam and shares the experience.
Lifestyle
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'In bad taste': Nando’s slams fake ad mocking Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha ... Food
  2. McDonald's making changes to its menu — here's what's new Food
  3. Oceans of glamour at Platinum Walk launch Lifestyle
  4. Final ride for Durban's 'Disney' as lease woes force its closure Travel
  5. Would you pay R800 for a sports drink? Prime gets tongues wagging Food

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras