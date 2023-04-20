Four ways to help children maintain a healthy weight

The prevalence of childhood obesity has increased at an alarming rate about the globe and South Africa is no exception. A poor diet is proven to contribute to the development of obesity and a variety of health issues, says South African dietician Omy Naidoo, founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians, who advises that ensuring a child is eating a well-balanced diet from a young age cements the foundation for maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding related diseases.
Today, the majority of children overload on sodium, fats and sugar, which has led to a dramatic rise in childhood obesity in South Africa — about 13% of children under five years are found to be overweight, according to a recent University of Cape Town report.
Naidoo shares some tips to cement good eating habits in children:
Protein
Eating poultry, eggs and fish will assist the body in staying satisfied, will reduce cravings and balance blood sugar levels. Lean proteins have a milder effect on blood sugar and insulin, which may aid in suppressing appetite. Plant-based proteins such as legumes, beans and lentils offer similar benefits, and because they are high in fibre, they also help manage excessive weight gain.
Fruits and vegetables
Fresh fruits and vegetables contain more effective vitamins and minerals that can help you manage your weight better. For instance, leafy vegetables such as spinach contain protein and are also high in vitamins, minerals and fibre. Therefore, instead of preparing salty meals such as chips or crackers for your child, keep cut-up seasonal fruits and vegetables available for snacks and to fill lunch boxes.
Fat-free or low-fat dairy products
Serve milk and milk products with reduced fat content. If your child is lactose intolerant, start serving lactose-free milk, cheese or yoghurt. Moreover, encourage your child to try non-dairy liquids that are enriched with calcium or vitamin D.
Wholegrain
Wholegrain foods provide numerous health benefits since they are high in proteins and fibre, which can help your body eliminate unwanted fat and other waste products. Replace high carbohydrate food sources with wholegrain foods. A good option is to include wholewheat, brown rice, nuts and oats in your child's diet.
Four ways to help children maintain a healthy weight
Dietician Omy Naidoo offers ideas to help cement a wholesome food foundation
