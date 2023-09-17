High school pupil vaping up 900%, to help cope with stress
A generation of addicted pupils need support, not suspension, to stop vaping
17 September 2023 - 19:25
“I started vaping out of curiosity and it was everywhere. E-cigarettes are scarily easy to access and convenient to hide so, unfortunately, using it all the time was a possibility and it turned into a bit of an addiction,” says a grade 12 student in Cape Town, with a parent who buys her supplies. “Being stressed makes me crave it more.”..
