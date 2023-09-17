JUSTICE MALALA | Credit where it is due to President Ramaphosa
South Africans should be eternally grateful Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been removed from office
17 September 2023 - 19:24
President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to clean out the institutions that were captured, stolen, undermined, beaten to a pulp and compromised during the Jacob Zuma years. Last week he finally managed to get rid of possibly the most toxic, divisive, incompetent and ethically compromised person in our body politic, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, after her seven wasted years as the public protector...
