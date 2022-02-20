Guardiola praise for Kane as City suffer title stumble
20 February 2022 - 19:34
Pep Guardiola once labelled Tottenham Hotspur ‘the Harry Kane side’ and the Spaniard was left marvelling at the striker as his two goals loosened Manchester City’s grip on the Premier League title race on Saturday.
England skipper Kane, whose hoped-for move to City last summer fell through, gave Tottenham a 59th minute lead and then struck deep into stoppage time to earn his side a 3-2 win...
