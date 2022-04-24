×

Sport

Mngqithi hurting after Downs’ exit, but won’t play the blame game

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi surveys the wreckage after stumbling again at the Champions League last 8 hurdle

24 April 2022 - 17:03

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi admitted to the hurt after Mamelodi Sundowns were spectacularly dumped out of the Champions League by Petro Atletico in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday at FNB Stadium...

