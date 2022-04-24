Mngqithi hurting after Downs’ exit, but won’t play the blame game

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi surveys the wreckage after stumbling again at the Champions League last 8 hurdle

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi admitted to the hurt after Mamelodi Sundowns were spectacularly dumped out of the Champions League by Petro Atletico in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday at FNB Stadium...